BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat Extends Subscriptions In Tender Offer For Netia Until April 9

CYFROWY POLSAT SA:

* SAYS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE TERM TO PLACE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN NETIA SA UNDER THE TENDER OFFER UNTIL APRIL 9

* SAYS AS AT FEB. 22 HAS NOT OBTAINED AN UNCONDITIONAL DECISION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE OFFICE FOR COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION CONSENTING TO THE CONCENTRATION

* CYFROWY POLSAT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 19.3 MILLION NETIA SHARES AT 5.77 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON DEC.5, THE SUBSCRIPTIONS WERE TO BE PLACED UNTIL MARCH 5

