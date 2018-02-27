Municipality finance names leads for RegS/144A 5yr USD benchmark

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC (MuniFin), rated Aa1 (Moody‘s/stable) / AA+ (S&P/stable), has mandated HSBC, JP MORGAN, MIZUHO and NOMURA to joint lead manage its forthcoming US dollar 144A/RegS 5-year benchmark transaction.

The deal will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers is eligible counterparties and professionals (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation.