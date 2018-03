BRIEF-Eurocash Q4 Net Profit Down At 8.75 Mln Zlotys

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA:

* REPORTS Q4 REVENUE OF 5.81 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.35 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT OF 8.75 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 EBITDA 101.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 36.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* NET PROFIT WAS IMPACTED BY TAX PROVISION AND HIGHER INTEREST COSTS DUE TO INCREASED LEVERAGE DRIVEN BY M&A AND POTENTIAL VAT LIABILITY PAYMENT

* SAYS PAYMENT OF THE VAT LIABILITY WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON THE COMPANY‘S DIVIDEND POLICY, CARRIED OUT ALSO IN PREVIOUS YEARS

* NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NET PROFIT FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO 114.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY 95.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

