* ENRICO MAGNI, OWNER OF 60 PCT OF LASERLINE, HAS SAID HE WANTS TO HAVE, IF POSSIBLE, AN ACTIVE ROLE IN THE BOARD AND IN THE COMPANY

* MAGNI ADDS HE HAS A FAVOURABLE VIEW OF THE COMPANY RETAINING ITS CURRENT STATUS AS A LISTED COMPANY

* LASERLINE HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY 25.6 PCT OF TXT E-SOLUTIONS ON FEB 21

