BRIEF-Griffin Premium Plans Name Change And EUR 400 Mln Private Offer

Feb 28 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CHANGE OF COMPANY‘S NAME TO GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE NV

* MANAGEMENT BOARD ALSO WANTS TO INTRODUCE NEW DIVIDEND POLICY ASSUMING DIVIDEND PAYMENT EQUAL TO AT LEAST 90% OF COMPANY‘S FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS EVERY SIX MONTHS

* COMPANY ALSO PLANS PRIVATE OFFER IN AMOUNT OF 400 MILLION EUROS ADDRESSED MAINLY TO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY AND GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LTD

* PROPOSALS OF RESOLUTIONS FOLLOW TENDER OFFER OF GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGEMENT S.R.L FOR 67.90 PERCENT STAKE OF GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE

