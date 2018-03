Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA:

* SAYS THAT COMPANY KEEPS ITS DIVIDEND POLICY DESPITE WEAKER 2017 RESULTS

* SAYS IT WILL BE ABLE TO PAY 2017 DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 50% OF NORMALIZED PROFIT

* SAYS THAT 2017 DIVIDEND SHALL NOT BE LOWER THAN DIVIDEND FOR 2016

* FOR 2016 COMPANY PAID DIVIDEND OF 0.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE

