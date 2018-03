March 1 (Reuters) - GROUP IRD SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 16.5 MLN VS EUR 13.5 MLN YR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 5.5 MLN VS EUR 3.8 MLN YR AGO

