BRIEF-Best Union Company Top Shareholder To Proceed With Obligation To Purchase Remaining Shares

March 1 (Reuters) - BEST UNION COMPANY SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT TIME FOR TICKET BOUGHT A 10.9 PCT STAKE AT EUR 3.85/SHR

* TIME FOR TICKET ALREADY OWNED 9.0 PCT DIRECT STAKE AND 75.4 PCT STAKE BY CONTROLLING COMPANY TICKET HOLDING

* TIME FOR TICKET WILL HAVE TO PROCEED WITH THE OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE ALL THE REMAINING SHARES, ABOUT 4.8 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* TIME FOR TICKET INTEND TO DELIST THE COMPANY AND TO PROCEED WITH THE SQUEEZE OUT OF THE REMAINING SHARES IF POSSIBLE

