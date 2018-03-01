FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for sukuk offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Emirate of Sharjah has mandated banks for a US dollar sukuk transaction, according to a lead.

The issuer has hired HSBC as global coordinator, and as a joint lead manager and bookrunner alongside Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.

Fixed income investor meetings will take place in the UAE and UK, commencing March 4.

A benchmark fixed-rate single or dual-tranche sukuk offering across five, seven and/or 10 years will follow.

The emirate is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by S&P.

Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy

