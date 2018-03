BRIEF-Comperia.pl: Shareholders Sign Agreement

March 1 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SIX SHAREHOLDERS SIGNED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH ALL PARTIES HOLD TOGETHER 12.73 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY

* SHAREHOLDERS IN AGREEMENT ARE: KAROL WILCZKO, BARTOSZ MICHALEK, ROBERT WILCZYNSKI, TOMASZ FILIPIAK, ANDRZEJ KASPEREK, KONRAD PANKIEWICZ

* UNDER AGREEMENT SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE TOGETHER AT THE GENERAL MEETINGS, CONDUCT A COMMON POLICY TOWARDS THE COMPANY AND INTRODUCE AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

