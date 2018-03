March 1 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON WEDNESDAY TO EXCLUDE SHARES OF EGB INVESTMENTS SA FROM TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF MARCH 5, 2018

* WSE DECISION FOLLOWS RESOLUTION OF SHAREHOLDERS OF EGB INVESTMENTS TO MERGE WITH GETBACK SA

Source text: bit.ly/2oJKdHQ

Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)