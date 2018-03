BRIEF-Platige Image Signs Framework Agreement With Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden

March 2 (Reuters) - PLATIGE IMAGE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY ENTERED INTO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SWEDEN AB FOR CREATIVE SERVICES

* IN THE SAME TIME COMPANY SIGNED ANNEX TO ABOVE-MENTIONED AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF AUDIOVISUAL WORKS

* PLATIGE IMAGE HAS ALSO SIGNED TWO SIMILAR ANNEXES TO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT CONCLUDED WITH UBISOFT SINGAPUR IN JAN., 2017

* VALUE OF THREE ANNEXES DOES NOT EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S 2016 REVENUE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)