BRIEF-WSE: CD Project To Replace Asseco Poland In WIG20 Index

March 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE:

* INFORMED ON THURSDAY THAT AS OF MARCH 16 SHARES OF CD PROJECT WILL REPLACE SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND IN POLISH BLUE CHIP INDEX WIG20

* SHARES OF ASSECO POLAND WILL BE INCLUDED IN POLAND’S MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANIES INDEX MWIG40

* WSE ALSO DECIDED THAT SHARES OF GETBACK SA WILL REPLACE SHARES OF NEUCA SA IN MWIG40

* ANOTHER CHANGE IS THAT SHARES OF DINO POLSKA SA WILL REPLACE SHARES OF GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA IN WIG30

* THE ABOVE CHANGES FOLLOW WSE’S ANNUAL REVISION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS

Source text: bit.ly/2FM5oBz

Further companies coverage:,,, ,, (Gdynia Newsroom)