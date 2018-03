March 2 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* SAYS THAT ON MARCH 1 IT JOINED THE LOAN GRANTED TO EJT SP. Z O.O. TO FINANCE TENDER ANNOUNCED BY EJT INVESTMENT S.A R.L. FOR TARCZYNSKI SHARES

* SAYS THAT ITS LIABILITY IS LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT OF 79.4 MILLION ZLOTY RESERVE CAPITAL, WHICH WAS DECIDED ON ITS EGM ON JAN. 15

