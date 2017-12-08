Russia's Putin gives order to start loading first tanker at Yamal LNG project

SABETTA, Russia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave the order to start loading the first gas tanker with liquefied natural gas at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic, which will further expand the Kremlin’s global energy reach.

The Yamal LNG project, which required investments of $27 billion, will allow Russia to achieve its plan of doubling its share in the global LNG market by 2020 from around 4 percent now. (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Andrew Osborn)