Russia's Putin gives order to start loading first tanker at Yamal LNG project
December 8, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia's Putin gives order to start loading first tanker at Yamal LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SABETTA, Russia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave the order to start loading the first gas tanker with liquefied natural gas at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic, which will further expand the Kremlin’s global energy reach.

The Yamal LNG project, which required investments of $27 billion, will allow Russia to achieve its plan of doubling its share in the global LNG market by 2020 from around 4 percent now. (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Andrew Osborn)

