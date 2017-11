CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) BRIEF-Carlsberg CEO says Russian Q3 volumes declined by 17 pct

(Corrects third bullet point after company clarifies that Russia market share fell overall in Q3)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CARLSBERG CEO CEES ‘T HART MADE FOLLOWING COMMENTS AFTER THE FIRM‘S THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS:

* SAW 17 PERCENT VOLUME DECLINE IN RUSSIA IN Q3

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER 60 PERCENT OF DKK2 BILLION COST CUTTING PROGRAMME IN 2017

* STICKS TO PREMIUM STRATEGY IN RUSSIA; MARKET SHARE IN RUSSIA FELL IN Q3, BUT STARTED TO STRENGTHEN AGAIN DURING QUARTER

* SAYS IS STILL NEGOTIATING WITH THE VIETNAMESE GOVERNMENT ON BUYING HABECO STAKE, BUT NO MATERIAL CHANGE SINCE Q2