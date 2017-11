(Refiles with correct links)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Compal Electronics Inc

* Says Q3 consolidated net profit was T$2.447 billion ($81.13 million) and net profit contributed to the parent company was T$2.324 billion

* Says Oct sales up 12.1 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yKc8iW; bit.ly/2iJj8S6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1610 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)