Chevron shuts North Sea Alba oilfield after power outage

March 2 (Reuters) - * Chevron says has shut down production at the North Sea Alba oilfield after a weather-related power outage.

*“Chevron North Sea Ltd can confirm it has partially restored power and is working to restore full power at its Alba Northern platform following a weather-related power outage,” the company said in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure production has been shut in and secured. All personnel on board are safe and well.” (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)