CORRECTED-Total money market mutual funds rise by $2.89 billion in latest week-ICI

(refiled to correct date in lede) Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets report: "Total money market fund assets increased by $2.89 billion to $2.74 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, October 18, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Among taxable money market funds, government funds increased by $1.95 billion and prime funds increased by $1.11 billion. Tax-exempt money market funds decreased by $167 million. Retail3: Assets of retail money market funds decreased by $865 million to $983.68 billion. Among retail funds, government money market fund assets decreased by $1.45 billion to $599.18 billion, prime money market fund assets increased by $571 million to $262.17 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased by $17 million to $122.33 billion. Institutional3: Assets of institutional money market funds increased by $3.76 billion to $1.76 trillion. Among institutional funds, government money market fund assets increased by $3.40 billion to $1.57 trillion, prime money market fund assets increased by $539 million to $184.59 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased by $184 million to $5.81 billion. Notes: ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week. Data for previous weeks reflect revisions due to data adjustments, reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting. Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available on the ICI website (www.ici.org). ENDNOTES: 1 Data for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds were excluded from the series. 2 Government money market funds, formerly referred to as 'Treasury (including agency and repo),' are money market funds that invest in cash, securities issued by the U.S. Treasury (including repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. Treasury securities), and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, and repurchase agreements for those securities. 3 ICI classifies funds and share classes as institutional or retail based on language in the fund prospectus. Retail funds are sold primarily to the general public and include funds sold predominantly to employer-sponsored retirement plans and variable annuities. Institutional funds are sold primarily to institutional investors or institutional accounts purchased by or through an institution such as an employer, trustee, or fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners. For a detailed description of ICI classifications, please see ICI Open-End Investment Objective Definitions (here). " (Reporting By Melissa Bland)