Nov 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* FY 2016/2017 PRELIM NET INCOME OF EUR 90.4 MLN VS EUR 49.5 MLN YR AGO

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL 1.40 EUR PER SHR VS 1.20 EUR/SHR YR AGO

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018

* SEES 2017/18 EARNINGS INCREASE BY AT LEAST 20 PCT VS 5-YR AVG VALUE OF EUR 43.0 MLN

* FOR 2018/2019 AND 2019/2020, SEES EARNINGS TO BE ABOVE 20 PCT OR 10 TO 20 PCT HIGHER THAN IN CURRENT FY

