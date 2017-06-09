Johnson & Johnson expects to complete of Actelion offer on June 16

ZURICH, June 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion by the European Commission meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal have been received.

The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on June 16.

EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson & Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were unaffected. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)