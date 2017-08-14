FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
August 14, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

REUTERS - State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) posted a third straight quarterly loss on lower interest income and higher bad loans.

Net loss was 8.53 billion rupees ($133.15 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Monday. bit.ly/2uBF3DR

IDBI Bank had posted a loss of nearly 32 billion rupees in the March quarter this year.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 24.11 percent at end-June from 21.25 percent at end-March and 11.92 percent a year earlier.

Shares fell as much as 4.6 percent to their lowest in 18 months in trading after the results.

($1 = 64.0625 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

