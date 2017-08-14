FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#INWire
August 14, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 2 months ago

IDBI Bank posts third straight quarterly loss; shares sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

REUTERS - State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) posted a third straight quarterly loss on lower interest income and higher bad loans.

Net loss was 8.53 billion rupees ($133.15 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 2.41 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Monday. bit.ly/2uBF3DR

IDBI Bank had posted a loss of nearly 32 billion rupees in the March quarter this year.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 24.11 percent at end-June from 21.25 percent at end-March and 11.92 percent a year earlier.

Shares fell as much as 4.6 percent to their lowest in 18 months in trading after the results.

($1 = 64.0625 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.