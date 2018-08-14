FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

IDBI Bank reports seventh straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd posted its seventh straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as mounting bad loans continued to weigh on the state-run lender.

Net loss was 24.10 billion rupees ($344.77 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 8.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said here

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 30.78 percent at the end of June, compared with 27.95 percent a quarter earlier, and 24.11 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 69.9025 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
