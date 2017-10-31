FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IDBI Bank posts 4th straight qtrly loss
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 31, 2017 / 8:52 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

India's IDBI Bank posts 4th straight qtrly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as the state-run lender continued to struggle with bad loans.

Net loss came in at 1.98 billion rupees ($30.59 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 555.2 million rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said. (bit.ly/2yZ0wYN)

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 24.98 percent at end-September, compared with 24.11 percent a quarter earlier, and 13.05 percent a year earlier.

IDBI shares were trading 4.3 percent lower in the Mumbai market that was down 0.29 percent. ($1 = 64.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.