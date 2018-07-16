FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

LIC board okays raising stake in IDBI Bank: government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Life Insurance Corporation of India’s board has approved raising its stake in state-run IDBI Bank to 51 percent, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters on Monday.

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters is seen in Mumbai September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Garg, who is on the board of LIC, said the additional stake buy would be most likely through a preferential shares issue, enabling injection of funds to IDBI Bank.

Garg also said if required LIC will make an open offer.

LIC owned about 8 percent of IDBI Bank as of end-June, while the federal government owned 86 percent.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Malini Menon

