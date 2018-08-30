FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 11:15 AM / in an hour

NCLT approves Idea-Vodafone merger: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Idea Cellular Ltd and the Indian unit of Vodafone Group Plc, according to television channels.

Kumar Mangalam Birla (L), chairman of Aditya Birla Group, speaks to Vittorio Colao, CEO of Vodafone Group, during a news conference in Mumbai, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, and Vodafone signed a merger agreement last year, which could create the country’s biggest telecom operator.

The merger followed a broader trend by India’s network operators, who are rushing to consolidate amid a year-long price war sparked by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

Idea was not immediately reachable, while Vodafone had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Liz O'Leary in Edinburgh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
