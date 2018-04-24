FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 24, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IDFC Bank fourth-quarter profit falls 76 percent as bad loan provisions surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s private sector lender IDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 76 percent plunge in its quarterly profit, hurt by a jump in provisions to cover bad loans.

Net profit came in at 419.3 million rupees ($6.3 million), for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 1.76 billion rupees a year ago, IDFC Bank reported.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31 percent at end-March, compared with 5.62 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.99 percent a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies surged to 2.42 billion rupees in the quarter, from 48 million rupees in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 66.4250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.