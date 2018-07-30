IDFC Bank June-quarter profit falls 59 percent

(Reuters) - India’s IDFC Bank on Monday said June-quarter profit fell nearly 59 percent, hurt by lower income from non-fund based items.

The bank reported a net profit of 1.82 billion rupees ($26.52 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 4.38 billion rupees a year ago.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.24 percent at June-end, compared with 3.31 percent in the preceding quarter and 4.13 percent at the end of year-ago quarter.

($1 = 68.6300 Indian rupees)