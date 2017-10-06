FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IEnova ups stake in major Mexican natural gas pipeline
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 4:44 PM / in 12 days

IEnova ups stake in major Mexican natural gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Infraestructura Energetica Nova (IEnova) said Friday it had acquired state oil firm Pemex’s stake in the joint venture Ductos y Energeticos del Norte, increasing its participation in the second phase of a key natural gas pipeline.

As a result of the transaction, IEnova’s indirect stake in the project known as Ramones II North, will increase to 50 percent from 25 percent, said IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy. The value of the operation is approximately $520 million, the company said. (Reporting by Julia Love and Veronica Gomez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.