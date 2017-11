IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

Nov 2, 2017 - PRICED:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $74.6m IPO. 5.33m shares (100% prim) at $14.00 versus $14-$16 marketing. CS, JEFF, COWN. Algonquin Power & Utilities (Canada, utility) – C$500m Block. 37.8m shares (100% prim) at C$13.25 versus C$13.75 last sale. SCOT, CIBC, TD. Assembly Biosciences (US, biotech) – $60m ABB. 2.2m shares (100% prim) at $27.25, versus $27.25-$27.75 marketing and $28.58 last sale. JEFF, WMB. Evoqua Water Holdings (US, water services) – $500m IPO. 27.8m shares (100% prim) at $18.00 at $17-$19 marketing. CS, JPM, RBC. NYSE "AQUA". Intellia Therapeutics (US, biotech) - $150m FO. 6.25m shares (100% prim) at $24.00 versus $25.47 last sale and $31.12 launch. CS, JEFF, LEER. Funko (US, consumer products) – $125m IPO. 10.4m (100% prim) at $12.00 versus $14-$16. GS, JPM, BAML, PJ, JEFF. Downsized from 13.3m shares. Spero Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $77m IPO. 5.5m shares (100% prim) at $14.00 versus $14-$16 marketing. BAML, COWN, STFL. Upsized from 5m shares. NEAR-TERM CALENDAR: Day-to-Day: LiveXLive Media (US, live music streaming) − $107.7m IPO. 7.7m shares (100% prim) at $12-$14. BMO. NYSE "LXL". Delayed from October 18. November 2: Aquantia (US, semiconductors) – $81.8m IPO. 6.8m shares (100% prim) at $10-$12. MS, BARC, DB. November 2: Sentinel Energy Services (US, SPAC) – $300m SPAC IPO. 30m units (100% prim) at $10.00. CITI, GS. Sponsor CSL has committed to invest an additional $100m on back-end acquisition. Nasdaq "STNLU". November 2: Stelco (Canada, steel maker) – C$200m IPO. 11.1m–12.5m shares (100% prim) marketed at C$16–$18. GS, BMO, CS, JPM, SCOT, TD. November 7: CBTX (US, banking) – $62.4m IPO. 2.4m shares (100% prim) marketed at $24-$26. STPH, KBW. November 7: Fireman BV (Netherlands, biotech) – $106.7m IPO. 6.67m shares (100% prim) marketed at $14-$16. JPM, LEER, BMO. Nasdaq "IFRX". November 7: Four Seasons Education (IPO-FURS.N) (Cayman Islands/China, education) – $111.1m IPO. 10.1m ADSs (91% prim/9% sec) at $9-$11. MS, CITI, CREN. NYSE "FEDU". November 7: Metropolitan Bank Holding (US, commercial bank) – $105.4m IPO. 3.1m shares (100% prim) at $31-$34. JPM, KBW. November 8: Sogou (Cayman Islands/China, internet search) – $585m IPO. 45m ADSs (100% prim) at $11-$13. JPM, CS, GS, CICC, CREN. November 9: Bandwidth (US, software) – $88m IPO. 4m shares (100% prim) marketed at $20-$22.MS, KEYB, BAIRD. Nasdaq “BAND”. November 9: PPDAI (Cayman Islands/China, online consumer finance) – $323m IPO. 17m ADS (prim/sec) marketed at $16-$19. CS, CITI, KBW. NYSE "PPDF". November 9: Workspace Property Trust (US, REIT) - $585m IPO. 39m shares (100% prim) at $12-$15. GS, JPM, BAML. November 14: SendGrid (US, software) - $119m IPO. 7.7m shares (100% prim) at $13.50-$15.50. MS, JPM. (The daily IFR US ECM Briefing covers US, Canadian and LatAM IPOs, secondary and convertible offerings. For trial info: www.ifrbriefings.com/usecm.php; Reporting By Robert Sherwood)