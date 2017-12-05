FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online financial trading firm IG sees 9 pct rise in H1 trading revenue
December 5, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 2 days ago

Online financial trading firm IG sees 9 pct rise in H1 trading revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings said on Tuesday first-half net trading revenue was expected to grow 9 percent as an expanding client base continued to help the company offset the impact of quiet markets.

IG Group, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, also said the nature and timing of potential regulatory changes in Britain and some other key markets remained uncertain.

“It remains difficult ... to predict what impact regulatory change may have on the Group this financial year and beyond,” IG Group said.

Britain’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, joined other European regulators last year to regulate the 3.5 billion pound ($4.70 billion) financial spreadbetting industry, where it said most retail investors lose money. ($1 = 0.7444 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

