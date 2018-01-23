FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 23, 2018 / 7:25 AM / 2 days ago

Online broker IG plans German subsidiary, reports higher H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online financial trading company, has filed an application to create a subsidiary in Germany in response to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

The company also reported a 29 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half ended Nov. 30 to 136.2 million pounds ($190 million), and said it had taken action to offset the potential financial impact of regulatory changes.

IG Group, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, also said it had developed new products and services and expanded to new geographies, to broaden its client base and to “continue to market OTC leveraged derivatives to potential new clients”. ($1 = 0.7164 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.