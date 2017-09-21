FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 7:28 AM / in a month

UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, on Thursday reported a 21.4 percent rise in revenue to 135.2 million pounds ($182.47 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31 helped by an expanded client base.

Founded in 1974 as the world’s first spread-betting firm, IG said active clients rose 9 percent and revenue per client rose 11 percent. Its client base grew by 15 percent in the United States and by 5 percent across EMEA.

Revenue in the UK, its largest market, rose by 11 percent to 58.8 million pounds on higher revenue per client but client numbers fell.

IG a year earlier had seen strong new client inflows due to short-term trading opportunities created by Britain’s June 2016 EU referendum.

Markets overall saw increased volatility last year after unexpected outcomes including Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election and Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

$1 = 0.7410 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.