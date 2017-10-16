FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA hikes UK prices as sterling slump drives inflation
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 6 days ago

IKEA hikes UK prices as sterling slump drives inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Furniture retailer IKEA Group has raised prices in Britain to compensate for a slump in sterling after the country’s decision to leave the European Union, which has pushed up import costs.

An IKEA spokeswoman said prices had been increased by 3 percent. IKEA imports many of the products it sell in Britain, meaning a fall in the pound raises costs for its business there.

The Swedish group had sales of around 34 billion euros ($40 billion) in its fiscal year through August.

Sales data for IKEA’s British business for that financial year has yet to be published. The unit had sales of 1.72 billion pounds ($2.29 billion) in the previous financial year.

Sterling’s slide since the Brexit vote last year saw British inflation hit its joint highest level in more than five years in August. September data is due on Tuesday with a further rise in the annualised consumer price index expected.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

$1 = 0.7520 pounds Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.