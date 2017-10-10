IKEA Group full-year sales up 4 pct to 34.1 bln euros

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Tuesday retail sales of 34.1 billion euros ($40.1 billion) in its fiscal year through August, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

IKEA stores worldwide are owned by 11 franchisees, of which IKEA Group is the biggest with 355 stores in 29 markets.

Franchisor Inter IKEA said on Monday stores worldwide turned over a total of 38.3 billion euros in the fiscal year through August.