IKEA Group full-year sales up 4 pct to 34.1 bln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2017

IKEA Group full-year sales up 4 pct to 34.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - IKEA Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, reported on Tuesday retail sales of 34.1 billion euros ($40.1 billion) in its fiscal year through August, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

IKEA stores worldwide are owned by 11 franchisees, of which IKEA Group is the biggest with 355 stores in 29 markets.

Franchisor Inter IKEA said on Monday stores worldwide turned over a total of 38.3 billion euros in the fiscal year through August.

$1 = 0.8495 euros Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

