FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA stores' full-year sales up 5 pct to 38 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 8 days ago

IKEA stores' full-year sales up 5 pct to 38 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - IKEA stores worldwide turned over a total of 38.3 billion euros ($44.9 billion) in the fiscal year through August, up 5 percent from a year earlier, franchisor Inter IKEA said on Monday.

At the end of the period, the budget home furnishing retailer had 403 stores in 49 markets.

In the previous fiscal year, through August 2016, total retail sales increased by 8 percent.

“In (fiscal) FY18, 22 new IKEA stores are planned, which includes new markets in India and Latvia, as well as continued roll out of new formats and expanded e-commerce activities,” Inter IKEA said in a statement.

“Long term, we continue to explore new ways to meet customers in existing and potential new markets with a focus on South East Asia and South America,” it added.

The IKEA stores are owned by 11 franchisees, of which IKEA Group is the biggest with 355 stores. IKEA Group is due to report its annual sales figure on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8530 euros Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.