Money News
July 17, 2019 / 7:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel Aerospace signs $50 million follow-up deal with Indian navy

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-owned defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries said on Wednesday it signed a $50 million follow-up contract to provide complementary missile systems to the Indian navy and India’s MDL Shipyard.

The agreement involves a range of maintenance and other services for sub-systems of Israel Aerospace’s naval medium range surface-to-air missile.

“This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers,” said Boaz Levi, general manager of the Systems, Missiles & Space Group at Israel Aerospace.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below