2 months ago
Israel Aerospace says long-range missile system test successful
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 20, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 2 months ago

Israel Aerospace says long-range missile system test successful

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.

IAI said several customers had requested the test as a prerequisite for signing contracts.

The test consisted of launching a long-range ground-to-ground missile from a Navy vessel to a pre-planned target at sea. Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all objectives, IAI said.

The LORA will be a key focus for IAI at the Paris Air Show. It is intended for strike scenarios with a range of up to 400 km (248.5 miles) and has a precision range of 10 meters or better. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

