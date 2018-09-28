FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 28, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

IL&FS looks to exit project financing: Business Standard

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shareholders of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) are considering a restructuring proposal to focus on the management and execution of infrastructure projects, and exit the financing of long-term projects, the Business Standard reported on Friday.

People walk past a building of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The report comes a day after the company’s IL&FS Financial Services Ltd unit said it missed repayments on a host of bank loans and some term deposits due this month.

Some of IL&FS’ assets will also be put up for sale to pare its debt, the paper said.

IL&FS, which is executing large projects like the Zojila tunnel in northern India, is moving towards engineering, procurement and construction contracts, sources told the paper.

IL&FS is a major Indian infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. As a result, Indian authorities are trying to calm market fears that IL&FS’ troubles could trigger a crisis in the wider non-banking financial sector.

IL&FS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India’s central bank is set to meet the large shareholders of IL&FS later on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Top shareholders of IL&FS include India’s largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Japan’s Orix Corp, IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.