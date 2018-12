FILE PHOTO: The logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) is seen printed on mugs at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

(Reuters) - Beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd said on Wednesday it appointed retired Indian Administrative Service official Bijay Kumar as its deputy managing director.

The debt-laden company also appointed N Srinivasan as a non-executive director.