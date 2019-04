Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - India’s debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) said on Monday that GAIL (India) Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for seven of its wind power plants.

GAIL has offered about 48 billion rupees ($689.31 million) for the wind energy assets.