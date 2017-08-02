Illumina shares sparkle on demand for new gene tech

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Illumina Inc surged nearly 12 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast on higher-than-expected demand for its new gene-sequencing technology.

The company in January unveiled its NovaSeq sequencing platform, which is designed to deliver faster and cheaper gene sequencing over existing models.

Gene-sequencing is a method to analyze the genome, and can among other uses, help identify inherited disorders and markers of disease progression.

The human genome is the full complement of DNA, or genetic material, a copy of which is found in nearly every cell of the body.

It took government-funded scientists $3 billion and 13 years to sequence the first human genome in 2003.

While Illumina’s older HiSeq technology brought down the cost of sequencing to $1,000 per human genome, NovaSeq is expected to eventually reduce it to $100.

“We’re seeing the beginning of the HiSeq replacement cycle, with 2/3 of NovaSeq orders coming from HiSeq and HiSeq X labs accessing NovaSeq’s improved sequencing costs and capabilities,” CEO Francis deSouza said on a post-earnings call on Tuesday.

The company, which reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, said it had shipped and installed 80 NovaSeq instruments in the second quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting around 50 installations, Cowen & Co analysts said.

The company’s stock was trading higher at $192.68 on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)