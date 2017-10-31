RPT-Canyon Bridge says aims to complete Imagination deal despite insider trading case

(Repeats to add reference keywords used by some subscribers)

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Canyon Bridge said on Tuesday it remained focused on completing its proposed 550 million-pound ($730 million) acquisition of British chipmaker Imagination Technologies and the deal would not be jeopardised by insider trading charges against Canyon’s founder Benjamin Chow.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese-backed firm said Chow denies wrongdoing and intends to defend the case in court.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Oct. 30 that Chow had conspired to commit securities fraud by sending material nonpublic information regarding the attempted acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp to an unnamed friend and former colleague. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds)