FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 550 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 22, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 25 days

CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 550 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British firm Imagination Technologies Group PLC said on Friday CBFI Investment Limited will buy the company for a price of 182 pence per share, valuing it at about 550 million pounds ($742.50 million).

CBFI currently has no intentions of cutting any jobs after the proposed merger, the companies said.

In June, Imagination Technologies put itself up for sale after it lost 70 percent of its value after being ditched by its biggest customer Apple Inc, in a disappointing end to a once-great European tech success story. ($1 = 0.7407 pounds) (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.