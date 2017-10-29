FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF Bentham to fund lawsuit against Australian govt alleging water contamination
October 29, 2017 / 9:55 PM

IMF Bentham to fund lawsuit against Australian govt alleging water contamination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian litigation financier IMF Bentham Ltd said on Monday it will fund a class-action lawsuit against the Australian Department of Defence in relation to allegations of water contamination.

The company said in a statement the class action against the government relates to alleged drinking water supply contamination in the Northern Territory town of Katherine, where the Department of Defence runs an air force base.

IMF said it was in the process of taking registrations from individuals interested in participating bin the class-action. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Susan Fenton)

