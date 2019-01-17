IMF: No-deal Brexit is biggest risk to Britain's economy

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An exit by Britain from the European Union without a framework agreement to preserve some economic integration is the biggest near-term risk to the British economy, an International Monetary Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters that all Brexit outcomes will entail costs, because they will raise impediments to the current “frictionless” single market with the EU.

“Leaving without a withdrawal agreement and a framework for the future relationship with the EU is the most significant near-term risk to the UK economy,” Rice said.