No EU candidate gets required majority for IMF nomination - source

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., as IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde meets with Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union governments gave their support to Kristalina Georgieva as the bloc’s candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund, but she failed to reach a large enough majority to be nominated, an EU official said.

After two rounds of votes on Friday, EU governments remained divided on how to proceed to name a single candidate for the IMF, the source said.

A candidate needs 55% of the votes of the 28 EU states, representing at least 65% of its population.

Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem is the only alternative candidate to Georgieva, after three others withdrew.

Talks were continuing on Friday to break the deadlock.