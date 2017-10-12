BOJ's Kuroda says sees no problem with policy divergence

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he saw no problem with major central banks diverging in their monetary policy paths, given each of them faces different challenges in their economy and prices.

“Each central bank guides monetary policy best suited for its country’s economy and prices,” Kuroda told reporters upon arriving for the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in Washington.

“Inflation in Japan is still around 0.5 percent, distant from our 2 percent target. I would like to explain at the G20 meeting that we will continue our ultra-loose monetary policy to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)