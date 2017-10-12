FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda says sees no problem with policy divergence
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 12, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 5 days ago

BOJ's Kuroda says sees no problem with policy divergence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he saw no problem with major central banks diverging in their monetary policy paths, given each of them faces different challenges in their economy and prices.

“Each central bank guides monetary policy best suited for its country’s economy and prices,” Kuroda told reporters upon arriving for the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in Washington.

“Inflation in Japan is still around 0.5 percent, distant from our 2 percent target. I would like to explain at the G20 meeting that we will continue our ultra-loose monetary policy to achieve 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.