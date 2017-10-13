IMF supports ECB proposal to raise provisions on bad loans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund strongly supports the European Central Bank’s recent proposal to increase provision requirements for new non-performing loans, IMF European Department chief Poul Thomsen said on Friday.

The ECB recently proposed requiring lenders to increase loan loss provisions on newly classified non-performing, unsecured loans to 100 percent over two years. For secured loans, provisions would need to rise to 100 percent over seven years.